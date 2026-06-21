Strait of Hormuz remains closed to shipping — news agency

TEHRAN, June 21. /TASS/. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and no ships are being allowed to pass through it, the Fars news agency reported, citing sources.

According to its information, the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are not issuing permits for ships to pass "until further notice."

On June 20, the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff announced that Tehran was closing the Strait of Hormuz in response to Israel’s ongoing strikes on Lebanese territory, which violate a memorandum signed with the U.S. The day before, on June 19, the Israeli army had intensified its operations in Lebanon, attacking numerous Hezbollah targets in several regions of the country. The Israeli government stated that this was in response to attacks on Israeli servicemen in southern Lebanon and the shelling of northern Israel.