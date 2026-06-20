Netherlands defeats Sweden at World Cup

WASHINGTON, June 20. /TASS/. The Dutch national team has beaten the Swedish team with a score of 5:1 in the second round match of the World Cup group stage.

This victory was one of the most striking in the current draw of the tournament and helped the Netherlands’ team to reassert themselves as contenders for high places. With four points now, the Dutch national team secured the first place in Group F, demonstrating a powerful game.

From the very first minutes, the Dutch unleashed a barrage of attacks on the opponent, acting quickly, coherently, and aggressively. By the 17th minute, they had scored two goals, and both by Brian Brobbey.