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US-Israeli strikes on Iran

US, Iranian delegations arrive in Burgenstock — Swiss Foreign Ministry

The Qatari and Pakistani mediators also arrived at the venue for the technical talks in Switzerland

B·RGENSTOCK, June 21. /TASS/. The US and Iranian delegations, as well as the Qatari and Pakistani mediators, arrived at the venue for the technical talks in Switzerland’s Burgenstock, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a press release made available to TASS.

"The US delegation, led by US Vice President JD Vance, the Iranian delegation, led by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the mediators, Pakistan and Qatar, have arrived at Burgenstock. Talks between the parties are set to begin during the course of the morning," the statement said.

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United StatesIranPakistanSwitzerlandQatar
US-Israeli strikes on Iran
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