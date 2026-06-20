Iran to retaliate if US reneges on obligations under memorandum — Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. Iran is ready to take counter measures if the United States refuses to fulfill its obligations under the memorandum, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

"If the enemy refuses to fulfill its directly stipulated obligations or hinders their implementation, the Islamic Republic of Iran, relying on its strategic capabilities, will certainly take harsh retaliatory measures," he said on the air of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB)

Earlier on Saturday, Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz citing Israel’s ongoing aggression against Lebanon in violation of the memorandum.