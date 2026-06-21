Ukraine to repay about $1.5 bln to IMF by year-end

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Ukraine is expected to repay about $1.5 bln to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the end of 2026 to service its existing debt, according to TASS calculations based on data from the National Bank of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has already transferred about $1 bln to the IMF in debt repayments. Monthly payments exceed $200 mln.

Overall, Ukraine owes the IMF more than $10 bln. Earlier this year, a new four-year IMF support program for Ukraine worth a total of $8.1 bln was approved. The fund made tax hikes a condition for disbursing the funds.