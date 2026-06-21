G7 summit showed intention to continue conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Group of Seven (G7) summit showed that the West intends to continue the conflict in Ukraine, former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov, who served in the post from 2010 to 2014, told TASS.

"The decisions that were made mean one thing: that the so-called Group of Seven intends to continue the military conflict," Azarov said. "<...> They decided to provide the necessary equipment, military equipment and supplies, and step up drone deliveries," he added.

According to him, the United Kingdom announced plans to supply Ukraine with up to 150,000 fixed-wing drones by the end of the year. "This is a huge number - 150,000. Just imagine, almost 1,000 drones delivered every day," the former prime minister added.

Azarov said that appropriate conclusions should be drawn from this. "That means optimizing the economy, military operations, and taking appropriate measures," he stressed.

The G7 summit was held on June 15-17 in the French Alpine resort town of Evian-les-Bains.