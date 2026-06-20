SIMFEROPOL, June 20. /TASS/. The activities of biological laboratories in Ukraine align with Kiev's militaristic policy, State Duma deputy Leonid Ivlev told TASS, commenting on U.S. intelligence confirming funding of biolabs on Ukrainian territory from the US budget.

Major General Alexey Rtishchev reported the labs researched pathogens of plague, anthrax, tularemia, Marburg and Ebola fevers, i.e. diseases with pandemic potential. Ivlev said this fits "the highly militaristic and particularly cynical nature of the policy of the Kiev leaders."

Ivlev also noted that Kiev began preparing for conflict with Moscow immediately after the USSR's collapse, conducting military exercises using maps of Russia's Bryansk, Kursk, and Voronezh regions. He added that Ukraine delayed removing Soviet strategic nuclear weapons and only agreed under U.S. pressure, having "bargained for $500 billion" which disappeared.