US may return Iran’s assets in exchange for UN inspectors’ access to nuclear sites — Axios

WASHINGTON, June 21. /TASS/. The US administration hopes that Iran will agree to allow UN inspectors' access to its nuclear facilities. In exchange, Washington is prepared to give Tehran access to part of its previously frozen assets, Axios reported.

According to the portal's sources, the US would like Iran to invite UN inspectors to its nuclear sites, which were bombed by the United States and Israel, as part of the outcome of the first round of talks. In return, the US is willing to give Iran access to some of its frozen funds, starting with the $6 bln account in Qatar, the report said. According to Axios, Iran could use these funds to purchase essential goods.

Technical consultations between the United States and Iran are expected to take place in Buergenstock, Switzerland, on June 21. Representatives of Pakistan and Qatar will also participate.

US Vice President JD Vance previously said that issues related to Iran's nuclear program and a ceasefire in Lebanon would be among the main topics at the upcoming talks.