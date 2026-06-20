Resident of Moscow region detained for intimidation acts against three servicemen — FSB

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), with the Russian Interior Ministry, has detained a Moscow region resident recruited by Ukrainian special services under the guise of a collection agency, for intimidation acts against three Defense Ministry servicemen, the FSB press service has announced.

The suspect was recruited via Telegram and in May 2026 carried out intimidation acts at the servicemen's residential addresses. He received about $100 and later realized he was working for Ukrainian special services.

A criminal case has been opened under Part 2 of Article 213 (hooliganism). A decision is pending on charges under Article 275 (high treason). Previously, more than 20 individuals who threatened and planned assassination attempts on Roskomnadzor heads were brought to justice, several recruited via Telegram under similar guises.