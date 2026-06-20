ZNPP completely cut off from external power for 20th time since start of conflict — IAEA

VIENNA, June 20. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was cut off from external power on Saturday. This has occurred for the 20th time since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, the International Atomic Energy Agency reported.

"The Zaporozhye NPP today lost off-site power for the 20th time during the military conflict, once again underlining the precarious nuclear safety situation at the site," the agency said in a statement posted on its social media X page. The IAEA clarified that the reason for the disconnection of "the ZNPP's only available off-site power line, the 330 kilovolt (kV) Ferosplavna-1" was "an issue with the site's internal power."

Emergency diesel generators were automatically started to provide backup power for the reactor core cooling systems and other functions critical to nuclear safety.