Russian forces strike Ukraine’s key energy sites in Kiev, Sumy, Chernigov regions, DPR

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces struck Ukrainian military’s key energy facilities in the Kiev, Sumy, Chernigov regions and the Donetsk People’s Republic using Gerbera drones, the Defense Ministry reported.

"Gerbera drone operators from the Russian Defense Ministry’s unmanned systems unit struck key energy facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces in Ukraine’s Kiev, Sumy, Chernigov regions, as well as in the part of the DPR occupied by the Ukrainian military," the ministry said, providing corresponding footage.