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UN declares support for language diversity over Kiev’s law on Russian language

Vladimir Zelensky earlier signed a bill removing the Russian language from the list of languages protected under the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages

UNITED NATIONS, June 20. /TASS/. The United Nations supports linguistic freedom and language diversity in any country, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said, when asked to comment on Ukraine's recent bill on Russian language.

"As a matter of principle, we believe in cultural freedom, linguistic freedom. Diversity of language and culture in any country is something to support," he said.

Earlier, Ruslan Stefanchuk, Ukrainian parliament speaker, announced that Vladimir Zelensky had signed a bill removing the Russian language from the list of languages protected under the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages.

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