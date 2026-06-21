Japan’s national team routs Tunisia in 1,000th match in FIFA World Cup history

MEXICO CITY, June 21. /TASS/. The Japanese national team defeated Tunisia 4-0 in their second-round group stage match at the FIFA World Cup, which took place in Mexico’s Monterrey.

Daichi Kamada scored in the 4th minute, Ayase Ueda scored in the 31st and 83rd minutes, and Junya Ito scored in the 69th minute.

This match marked the 1,000th in FIFA World Cup history.

Japan earned four points and is in second place in Group F, while the Netherlands leads the group with four points and Sweden is in third with three. Tunisia has not earned a single point and has lost its chance to advance to the knockout stage.

In the final round, Japan will face Sweden, while Tunisia will play the Netherlands. The matches will take place in the early morning hours of June 26.

The FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico will conclude on July 19. For the first time, 48 teams are participating in the tournament.