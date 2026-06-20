Polish president angry that soldiers trained by Poland will serve under UPA banners

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Polish President Karol Nawrocki described as unacceptable Vladimir Zelensky’s decision to name one of the Ukrainian army’s units after the "heroes of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army" (the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, or UPA, is banned in Russia as extremist).

"As the supreme commander-in-chief of the Polish armed forces, I should remind that the Polish army had trained thousands of Ukrainian soldiers. Today, we cannot stay calm knowing that some of them will serve under the banners of UPA. This is unacceptable for us," he said in a video address, published on his X page.

Earlier, Nawrocki said he had decided to strip Zelensky of the republic's highest state award, the Order of the White Eagle, in connection with the decision.