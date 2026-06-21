Iran, US, Qatar currently discussing Lebanon, frozen assets — TV

TEHRAN, June 21. /TASS/. A trilateral meeting between representatives of Iran, the US, and Qatar is currently underway, focusing on a ceasefire in Lebanon as well as the unfreezing of Iranian assets, the Iranian state broadcaster reported.

According to its information, the Iranian delegation at the talks in Switzerland’s Burgenstock is seeking to ensure the implementation of the memorandum's five points, though the remaining three points are not specified.

Earlier, the Iranian authorities stated that they would not begin a new round of talks with the US on sanctions, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran’s nuclear program until a ceasefire is established in Lebanon. Delegations from the US and Iran, as well as mediators from Qatar and Pakistan, are currently in Burgenstock. The talks are expected to last one day.