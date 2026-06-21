Iranian delegation arrives in Switzerland for talks with US — government

TEHRAN, June 20. /TASS/. The Iranian delegation has arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, for talks with the delegation from the United States, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported.

The delegation includes Speaker of the Mejlis (Iran’s unicameral parliament) Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Deputy Security Council Chairman Ali Bagheri Kani and Central Bank Chairman Abdolnaser Hemmati. The parties will discuss the implementation of the memorandum of understanding.