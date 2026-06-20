Unknown people open fire on crowd in Chicago wounding 13 people — TV

NEW YORK, June 20. /TASS/. At least 13 people were injured as a result of shooting at a crowd in south Chicago, ABC7 TV channel quoted a source in the city police as saying.

The shooting took place on Friday at about 11:00 p.m. local time (about 4:00 a.m. GMT). Two unidentified men opened fire from a passing red SUV at a large group of people in the Princeton Park area. At least 13 people were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old teenager. One of the injured, a 26-year-old man, is in critical condition. The attackers fled, and an investigation has been launched.

In October 2025, FBI Director Cash Patel said that about 110,000 people are in street gangs in Chicago, which has a population of 2.7 million. Patel considers it extremely necessary to strengthen the security forces in Chicago by deploying National Guard forces. In his opinion, the politicians opposing such decisions help the criminals.

On October 4, 2025, US President Donald Trump ordered 300 National Guard soldiers to be sent to Chicago to ensure the safety of federal agents. As NBC News later reported, the Illinois authorities filed a lawsuit trying to block Trump's decision.