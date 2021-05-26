MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) plans to open seven medical centers in its business locations, the company’s Senior Vice President Larisa Zelkova told a forum of leaders, CEOs and HR directors on Tuesday.

"Private medical businesses are not really active (in the cities of the company’s operations - TASS), we do not want to wait any longer for active investors in this sphere, thus our decision is to organize own medical centers in our cities," she said. "This summer, we shall open the first center in Norilsk, the total number of centers will make seven."

In addition to that, she continued, the company will upgrade the initial healthcare facilities, which have been working since the Soviet times.

MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world’s largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. Norilsk Nickel Group’s production units are located in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and in the Chita Region in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa.