Russian tourists to return to Dominican Republic after COVID-19 situation improves — Putin

"We intend to continue developing cooperation with the Dominican Republic in the future, including in the tourism sector. We are confident that the authorities of your country will be able to straighten out the complex situation in the epidemiological sphere, and Russian tourists will return to Dominican resorts," the head of state said on Tuesday at a ceremony where new ambassadors of foreign states presented their diplomatic credentials in the Kremlin. He emphasized that mutual humanitarian exchanges will be facilitated by an intergovernmental agreement on visa-free travel which came into effect in December 2020.

Characterizing the state of relations with the countries that sent new top diplomats to Russia, Putin noted that an important place in the Russian policy in the Balkans is given to the development of relations with Bosnia and Herzegovina. "We intend to actively facilitate the further strengthening of bilateral contacts in trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian spheres. As a guarantor state of a peace accord concluded 25 years ago, Russia supports rigorous observance of the Dayton principles of settlement with a respect for your country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," Putin said, addressing the new ambassador of this Balkan country. According to the president, this is a necessary condition for building a new and democratic Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Russian leader stressed that the Russian Federation and Jordan support multifaceted political dialogue, including at the highest level, discussing pressing international issues. He noted that the positions of the two countries are close or coincide on many issues related to the Middle Eastern settlement. "I will also note that Russia and Jordan possess good capabilities for expanding bilateral cooperation in economy, in energy, in military-technical and other spheres," the president added.

As for the relations with Indonesia, Putin noted the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties marked in 2020. "We see prospects for the implementation of new joint projects in nuclear and hydraulic power, in the development of transport and urban infrastructure, in the aircraft industry and shipbuilding," the Russian head of state said, noting the fact that the countries strive to coordinate their positions on the pressing global and regional agenda and work together at various venues in the Asian-Pacific region, including within the framework of the Russia-ASEAN format.

Speaking of ties with Mozambique, Putin noted that this is a time-tested partner on the African continent. According to him, Russia and Mozambique are interested in the further development of contacts along political lines, strengthening the cooperation on energy, hydrocarbon extraction and production of chemical fertilizers. Another African state, mentioned by Putin, was the Republic of Chad. The Russian president reiterated that Russian companies supply the country with mechanical equipment and other industrial goods necessary for the modernization of Chad’s economy. "We will continue to provide aid to your country along the lines of the UN World Food Program, train local personnel, including the armed forces," the president concluded. Putin also noted the relations of Russia and Mauritius which, according to him, have the spirit of respect and partnership, therefore he sees the potential for strengthening the trade and economic interaction and promoting cooperation in the sphere of maritime and air transportation, fishery and tourism.