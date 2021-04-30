Yandex.Taxi takes interest in Scandinavian market

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Yandex.Taxi is interested in the Scandinavian market and explores different opportunities for development, press service of Yandex Go told reporters on Friday.

"We are interested in the Scandinavian market and we therefore consider different options for development. Furthermore, Yango [the international brand of Yandex.Taxi - TASS] already has experience of operating in Finland," the company said.

RBC reported earlier, citing information posted on the Facancy website, that the company is looking for an executive manager of Yango in Norway. It follows from another vacancy posted on the Yandex website that the company is also looking for a coordinator to the Norway’s office of Yango.

In November 2018, Yandex.Taxi launched the Yango online taxi ordering service in Helsinki.