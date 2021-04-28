Iran to begin Russian Sputnik V jab production within a month — envoy

Read also
MOSCOW, April 28. / TASS /. Iran will launch the production of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine soon, the country’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali announced on Wednesday.
"We think that in the near future, within one month, joint production will begin," Iran’s diplomat stated.
Earlier, the envoy said that Iran was interested in turning into the Middle Eastern region’s center for the Russian vaccine production.