Putin earned $131,900 in 2020

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin earned 9.994 mln rubles ($131,900) in 2020. The income, expenses and property declaration was posted on Friday on the Kremlin’s website.

The President declared 9.726 mln rubles ($128,350) of income in 2019.

The property list in the President’s declaration remains unchanged. Putin owns an apartment with the area of 77 sq m, a garage with the area of 18 sq m, two vintage Volga GAZ M21 cars, the Niva SUV and the Skif trailer. The Russian President is using an apartment of 153.7 sq m and a garage parking lot of 18 sq m. All these items are in Russia.