Krasnoyarsk governor invites businesses to reintroduce tourist flights to North Pole

KRASNOYARSK, April 15. /TASS/. Big businesses could eye resuming tourist flights to the North Pole via Khatanga in the Krasnoyarsk Region, Governor Alexander Uss said at a meeting of the Russian Geographical Society (RGO) on Wednesday.
"There is a direction, which without really big investments could become an icon. I mean flights to the North Pole. They used to be in the past, and later on organizational barriers stopped the business. <…> It is one of just a few locations in the country from where to get to the North Pole," the Krasnoyarsk Region’s governor said. "Even if we make ten flights per a season, it will be a unique product."
RGO’s regional division features several big businesses.
Presently, tourists get to Spitzbergen (Norway’s Svalbard), from where they take an Antonov An-74 flight to the Barneo Ice Camp, and then fly to the North Pole onboard a Mil Mi-8 helicopter.
