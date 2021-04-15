Krasnoyarsk governor invites businesses to reintroduce tourist flights to North Pole

KRASNOYARSK, April 15. /TASS/. Big businesses could eye resuming tourist flights to the North Pole via Khatanga in the Krasnoyarsk Region, Governor Alexander Uss said at a meeting of the Russian Geographical Society (RGO) on Wednesday.

"There is a direction, which without really big investments could become an icon. I mean flights to the North Pole. They used to be in the past, and later on organizational barriers stopped the business. <…> It is one of just a few locations in the country from where to get to the North Pole," the Krasnoyarsk Region’s governor said. "Even if we make ten flights per a season, it will be a unique product."