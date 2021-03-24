Hainan wraps up registration of participants in consumer products fair

HAIKOU, March 24. /TASS/. The organizers of the first China International Consumer Products Show on Hainan have completed the admissions process, reported the Hainan Daily newspaper.

Registered exhibitors will demonstrate high-quality premium goods. Among the exhibitors are world famous manufacturers of watches, jewelry, perfumery and cosmetics, alcohol, cars, yachts and consumer electronics. In particular, the exhibition will feature products from Longines, Tissot, Faberge, Armani, Hennessy, Lamborghini, Tesla, HanseYachts and Huawe.

More than 800 companies from China and 630 from overseas will showcase high-quality products at Hainan's consumer goods. At the same time, foreign guests will present products of more than 1,000 brands. The event participants will have an exhibition area of ​​80,000 square meters. For Chinese enterprises an area of 20,000 square meters was allocated, and for the foreign ones — 60,000 square meters.

The first China International Consumer Products Expo will be held in Haikou from May 7 to 10. It is organized by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan government. Switzerland was chosen as the event's guest of honor. A number of countries, including Germany, Ireland, France, South Korea and Japan, will set up their national pavilions.

The organizers of the fair chose a heart-shaped figurine of two hugging Hainan gibbons, rare primates that live only in this Chinese province, as the mascot of the event. According to the designers, it symbolizes integrity and solidarity, as well as the desire for eco-friendliness.