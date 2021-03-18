Nordgold commits to net zero carbon emissions by 2050

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The international gold mining company Nord Gold UK Societas (Nordgold) intends to reduce carbon dioxide emissions to zero by 2050, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

For this purpose, the company will develop appropriate criteria for all of its new development projects, in particular the requirements for the production of electricity from renewable energy sources.

At its Gross Mining District, Nordgold is also currently assessing grid connection options for the Tokko development project, with the intention to further extend grid power supply to the Gross and Taborny mine in the future. This will potentially enable the company to meet its power requirements using environmentally friendly hydropower, according to the press release.

"In 2021, the company intends to develop medium-term strategic targets for reducing CO2 emissions at all its existing mines, which will help guide us through to net zero," the company’s press service said.

"Our net zero ambitions are backed by immediate actions and new approaches to help us make measurable progress, ensuring the 2050 commitment is met. Nordgold continues to invest in the most advanced equipment and make operational improvements to ensure our projects are as efficient as possible," Evgeny Tulubensky, Nordgold Chief Legal Officer and Director of ESG, said as quoted by the press service.

Nordgold is an internationally diversified one million ounce gold producer with over 8,000 people operating a portfolio of ten mines (in Burkina Faso, Guinea, Russia and Kazakhstan) and a number of development and exploration projects in West Africa, Eurasia and the Americas.