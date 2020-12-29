Chinese authorities plan to create an intellectual rights court on Hainan

HAIKOU, December 29. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities intend to establish a specialized intellectual rights court in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, reported Xinhua citing the decision of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

The new court will deal with civil, administrative and criminal cases for the protection of intellectual property rights in the Hainan province. In particular, litigation will be conducted regarding cases related to patents, secret technologies, computer software, new plant varieties, integrated circuits and trademarks. According to the authorities, this specialized body will strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights in the province, create an even more favorable business climate and contribute to the creation of Hainan's free trade port.

According to official data, in the first half of 2020, the Hainan judicial authorities examined 989 cases on intellectual property rights, the authorities expect that next year the province will be able to consider about 4,000 such cases.

At the moment, China has three courts for intellectual property rights: in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou (southern province of Guangdong). They carry out only civil and administrative proceedings.

The Chinese authorities are focusing on creating an attractive international business climate based on the rule of law in Hainan Province. In April 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the launch of Hainan's project to build a pilot free trade zone. According to the authorities' plan, the creation of a pilot zone will give impetus to the processes of globalization of the island's economy and increase the attractiveness of the Chinese province for foreign investors.

It is expected that by 2050 Hainan will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economic system, which includes a free trade zone, campuses of the best universities, the most modern scientific laboratories and the headquarters of world corporations.