‘Consumers shouldn’t be bullied’: Putin stresses need for fair play on fuel market

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the need to prevent buyers on the fuel market from being bullied, and highlighted the importance of guaranteeing a comfortable atmosphere for the industry.

"The industry should not suffer, it must feel comfortable, but consumers shouldn’t be ‘bullied’ at all," the head of state said at his Tuesday meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is in charge of this sphere.

"Everything is clear" with the situation in the sector, Putin insisted. "We are constantly in contact with oil producers on this matter and the mechanism has been fine-tuned, so I hope it will work on cue when needed," he added.