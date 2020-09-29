Russia overcomes dependency on Ukraine, NATO for military products — Deputy PM

YALTA, September 29. /TASS/. Most products from Ukraine have already been replaced by domestic ones, the same is true for NATO countries' goods, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov told journalists Tuesday.

"As far as I understand, we are past all key stages as well as dependency on Ukrainian producers, meaning we have replaced all main solutions by domestic developments. As for replacement of NATO countries’ products, the key positions are secured," Borisov said.

He recalled that after sanctions were imposed on Moscow and Ukrainian manufacturers refused to ship military products to Russia in 2014, a complex of measures was developed to replace the imported Ukraine- and NATO-made products.

"Substantial funding was allocated to that extent, with the Ministry of Industry and Trade monitoring and organizing this work. We report to the Supreme Commander-in-Chief about the import replacement results every year," the deputy prime minister said.

Borisov also noted that replacement of all imported goods with domestically-produced ones would be impossible and nobody intends to do that.

"Changes of supply logistics, development of new ties with suppliers, with Southeast Asia - all this ensures stability," he added.