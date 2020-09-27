Putin notes importance of strategic partnership with Turkmenistan

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the national holiday - Independence Day, noting that Moscow attaches great importance to the strategic partnership with Ashgabat, the Kremlin press service announced on Sunday.

"Your country is confidently following the path of social and economic development," Vladimir Putin emphasized in his message of greetings, noting that Ashgabat, which is pursuing the policy of neutrality, makes a considerable contribution to stability and security in Central Asia, the press service said.

Putin stressed that Moscow attaches great importance to the relations of strategic partnership with Turkmenistan. "I am confident that through joint efforts we will continue to actively expand bilateral dialogue in various areas, as well as our constructive cooperation in tackling challenges and threats to international security, including the COVID-19 pandemic. This undoubtedly corresponds to the core interests of our friendly nations," Putin said in the message.