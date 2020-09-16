Putin to hold meeting with Gazprom head

"The President will speak with the head of Gazprom," Peskov said, specifying that, in particular, the company's projects and the results of its work for the first half of the year will be discussed. "This is a regular dialogue," Peskov said. Answering the question whether the issue of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be raised at the meeting, Peskov said that "if either the President or the head of Gazprom deem it necessary, they will raise this topic during the conversation."

Last time President Putin met with Miller at the Kremlin was in March 2020.

The Nord Stream 2 project involves construction of two lines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The project is 93% completed to date. The halt in the project was due to the fact that at the end of December 2019, US imposed sanctions against the Swiss company Allseas, forcing it to stop construction. After the incident with Russian blogger Alexei Navalny, the conversation of halting the construction process has come up again.