Kremlin sees no risk that Germany will block Nord Stream 2 project

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not currently see any risks that Germany can block the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"No," he said when asked whether the Kremlin sees the risks of blocking this project.

When asked to comment on the statements by a number of German politicians calling to suspend the implementation of the project, Peskov noted that the Kremlin is watching these statements.

"Now, we see that for each such new statement, two statements appear, which speak about the absurdity of such proposals," the spokesman for the Russian leader said.