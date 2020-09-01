Russia, Belarus agree to resume transport communication

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have agreed on phased resumption of the transport communication, BelTA news agency reports on Tuesday.

"Representatives of two countries agreed to develop an action plan on phased restart of transport communications and coordination of approaches with Rospotrebnadzor [the Russian consumer safety watchdog - TASS] and the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Belarusian Ministry of Healthcare," the news agency says, citing the statement of the Belarusian Ministry of Transport after talks in Moscow.