Russia, Belarus agree to resume transport communication

MINSK, September 1. /TASS/. Russia and Belarus have agreed on phased resumption of the transport communication, BelTA news agency reports on Tuesday.
"Representatives of two countries agreed to develop an action plan on phased restart of transport communications and coordination of approaches with Rospotrebnadzor [the Russian consumer safety watchdog - TASS] and the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service of the Belarusian Ministry of Healthcare," the news agency says, citing the statement of the Belarusian Ministry of Transport after talks in Moscow.
"The Russian side noted that measures applied by the Belarusian civil aviation for protection of public health are efficient and correspond to international recommendations and standards," the ministry added.
Russia completely halted scheduled and charter international air service from March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since March 30, the Russian government ordered to temporarily limit the traffic across motor, railway, pedestrian and other crossing points on the Russian border, including the overland segment of the Russian-Belarusian border.