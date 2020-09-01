Media: Hainan Phoenix airport's passenger flow exceeded three million over the summer

SANYA, September 1./TASS/. The number of passengers who used the services of Hainan's Phoenix International Airport exceeded three million this summer. According to the Hainan Daily, this airport has served more than 19,800 flights during this period.

As of August 29, since the beginning of summer, the number of flights operated through the Phoenix airport has increased by 2.4% compared to the same period last year. Since June, the flow of passengers who have flown through the airport has decreased by 2% on an annualized basis, recovering almost to last year's level this season. At the same time, according to the latest data, in August the volume of passenger traffic exceeded the same indicator of the last year by 1.6%. On average, Phoenix served about 350 domestic flights and 54,000 people daily.

Over the past two months, as the epidemiological situation in China has improved, Phoenix Airport has launched seven domestic routes: direct flight Sanya-Yangzhou, connecting Hainan with the eastern province of Jiangsu, as well as transit flights heading from a tropical island to the northeastern region of China (Sanya-Ganzhou-Harbin, Sanya-Nantong-Shenyang, Sanya-Wuhan-Shenyang, Sanya-Luzhou-Shenyang, Sanya-Xiangyang-Tianjin, Sanya-Yichang-Tianjin).

The rapid recovery of air travel affected by the coronavirus pandemic to its previous level is seen due to a number of factors, including, in particular, an improvement in the epidemiological situation, an increase in the duty free quota per person on the island, the lifting of the ban on group tourist trips and an active implementation of Hainan's free trade port program.

According to official statistics, in 2019 Phoenix received 123,200 flights, which is by 1.5% more than a year earlier, and served a record 20.1 million passengers (an increase of 0.6%). For 12 months, the airport also transported 99,700 tonnes of various cargo (an increase of 4.9%). Sanya's airport regularly transports people and goods to 98 cities (including 36 towns in other countries) along more than 150 routes, 41 of those being international.