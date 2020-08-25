Russian-Turkish Business Council’s delegation met Istanbul Mayor

ANKARA, August 25. /TASS/. The delegation of the Russian-Turkish Business Council (RTBC) held a meeting with Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu during the visit to Turkey, Chairman of RTBC and head of the delegation Akhmet Palankoev told TASS on Tuesday.

"Specific steps of broadening interaction between Russian and Turkish business communities for the purpose of increasing the trade turnover have been worked out during the meeting with the Mayor," Palankoev says.

The delegation has also presented a range of Russian projects "of interest directly for development of Istanbul," including the electronic digital platform project, the premium grade anthracite supply project, and the virtual exhibition (ViEx) project for topic exhibitions and virtual meetings, the RTBC Chairman added.