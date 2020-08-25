Hainan's Lecheng medical tourism zone holds first partner conference

HAIKOU, August 25. /TASS/. Hainan's Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Center organized the first conference with industry cooperation partners, reported the Hainan Daily.

Lecheng Zone Medicine and Health Promotion Association was established during the event. More than 20 enterprises have signed contracts aimed at promoting this international Hainan cluster to a higher level. The association plans to contribute to the formation of a medical complex on the island, providing services in the fields of diagnostics, therapy, cosmetology and spa treatment.

Participants of the Lecheng Partner Conference also adopted a project to organize exhibition halls in Chinese regions to represent the activities of Hainan's medical tourism zone. Next year, these pavilions should appear in at least 20 China's provinces, the publication writes.

The Lecheng cluster attracts highly qualified specialists from China and other countries, and also cooperates with leading foreign medical institutions to provide world class services. For example, the University of Edinburgh has established a diabetes therapy center here and will soon begin to provide a wide range of services for the treatment and prevention of this disease.

The decision to establish Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone was made in 2013. Its area occupies 20 square kilometers, there are clinics of traditional Chinese and Western medicine on the premises. By 2025, the Chinese authorities intend to bring Lecheng to the world level in the field of medical technology and equipment. In particular, within the framework of this project, it is planned to create an advanced clinical center and a base for conducting scientific research.