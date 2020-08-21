Poland to restore air service with Russia, other countries

WARSAW, August 21. /TASS/. The government of Poland plans to restore air service with Russia, as well as with a number of other countries, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a decree, partially published by the Polish Press Agency.

Besides Russia, China, Gabon, Singapore, Serbia, and Sao Tome and Principe will also be removed from the black list, the report says,

At the same time, Poland extends the black list of countries with suspended air service; the number of states in the list grows from 44 to 63. Among those countries are Albania, Belgium, Venezuela, Gibraltar, India, Spain, Libya, Lebanon, Malta, Monaco, Namibia, Paraguay, Romania and the US.

The new decree is supposed to stay in force between August 26 and September 8. The band does not cover flights, conducted with the Polish Prime Minister’s consent. It also does not cover military flights.

On June 17, Poland withdrew the total ban on international air service with the EU countries and a number of other directions. On July 2, Poland’s largest carrier LOT restored service with Canada, Japan and a number of Asian countries. The list of nations with suspended air service is being updated regularly.