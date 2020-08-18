Sakhalin 1 gas to be supplied to Okha power plant during Sakhalinmorneftegaz suspension

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Rosneft has negotiated gas supplies to the thermal power plant (TPP) in Okha with Sakhalin-1 project participants during oil production suspension at Sakhalinmorneftegaz fields, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian oil producer Igor Sechin said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Furthermore, to substitute deficient volumes of associated petroleum gas we are using now for supply to TPP in Okha, <…> we agreed with the Sakhalin-1 project and will temporarily substitute this gas by Sakhalin-1 gas," Sechin said.

Fields will return to normal operation in 18-24 months, the chief executive of Rosneft noted.