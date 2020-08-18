Russia to forward up to 2 million euro annually to IAEA fund in 2021-2023

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Russian government has approved state corporation Rosatom’s voluntary contributions to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)’s Technical Cooperation Fund of up to 2 million euro annually, an August 14 government decree, published on Russia’s official legal information website, reads.

Rosatom was also tasked with coordination of technical cooperation with the IAEA and with overseeing the use of the said voluntary contributions.

Another government decree, also as of August 14, approves Rosatom’s offer to fund Russia’s participation in the IAEA Safeguards Support Program between 2021 and 2023, which amounts to 20 million rubles (229,464 euro) annually.

Rosatom’s offer was negotiated with the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Finance, the document says.

According to earlier reports, the Russian government accepted Rosatom’s offer to allocate funding from the federal budget in 2020-2023 for the implementation of projects within the IAEA technical cooperation program. Initially, it was planned that the government would allocate up to 610,000 euro annually to Rosatom for the purpose.