China's Sanya to develop technologies for self-driving cars and supermarkets

SANYA, August 18. /TASS/. The Sanya authorities will develop technologies for self-driving transport and commercial firms, according to Hianan's Comprehensive Smart Technology Program for 2020-2025 published by the authorities.

Among the priority areas for high-tech development of the regions, the authorities emphacise developments in the field of self-driving transport — in order to do so, mobile edge computing technologies will be developed in Haikou, Sanya, at the testing ground for unmanned vehicles in Qionghai county, as well as in the Lecheng medical tourism pilot zone and other regions. According to plans, this will accelerate the development of smart transport in Haikou and Sanya, as well as accelerate their implementation in trade, tourism, transport etc. Moreover, test sites will be set up in the provincial capital and Sanya, as well as key shopping and logistics centers of the province, to create networks of self-serve supermarkets and other retail outlets.

The document, drafted by the authorities, provides for the online promotion of cultural events in the key resort areas of Dadonghai, Yalunwang and Tianyhaiijiao. It promotes Hainan residents and tourists about marine light shows, theater performances, musicals and other cultural and nightlife events. In addition, the government will work to promote night-time cinemas, e-sports competitions, and bookstores among residents and visitors of the island to create an environment for 24/7 consumption. In Haikou, Sanya and Qionghai, self-serve pharmacies will also be introduced, clients will be able to receive a medication simply by scanning a special QR code with their phone.

Hainan intends to wrap up preparations for the necessary infrastructure by 2023.

In June the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Сhinese State Council published the “General Program for the Establishment of a Free Port on Hainan,” according to which the island’s administration intends to create an effective system to fulfill a number of important social and economic goals by 2025, and within 10 years to decisively enhance the innovative mechanisms for the region's development.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.