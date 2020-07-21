Hainan's Sanya ranks first in retail online trade in services on the island

HAIKOU, July 21. /TASS/. The retail turnover of online services in Hainan's Sanya in the first half of 2020 amounted to 9.66 billion yuan (about $ 1.4 billion). According to the Hainan Daily, over the past six months, Sanya ranked first among the island's cities in terms of this indicator.

At the same time, the total volume of e-commerce in Sanya amounted to 13.6 billion yuan (about $ 1.94 billion), in the retail sector, the sales reached 10.9 billion yuan (about $ 1.6 billion). Of this amount, only 1.4 billion yuan ($ 200 million) were traded in goods.

The volume of online trade on Hainan in the first six months of 2020 exceeded $ 15 billion. Among the total amount of Internet transactions in the Hainan province, the volume of wholesale trade and b2b sales in the first half of the year amounted to 74.2 billion yuan (about $ 10 billion), retail trade - 35.6 billion (about $ 5 billion). At the same time, the volume of online retail sales of goods amounted to 20.8 billion yuan (approximately $ 2.9 billion), which is by 27.6% more compared to the same period last year. In particular, in June alone, this figure grew by almost 58%.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.

The island regularly hosts online events to boost consumer spending. Those events are attended by major e-commerce platforms — TMall, Taobao and others. For example, on June 1-18 the local government lainched a massive online campaign, its total sales exceeding 1.4 billion yuan (about $ 197.8 million).