Over 81% of cafes opened in Moscow after restrictions lifted

MOSCOW, July 21. / TASS /. More than 81% of cafes and restaurants in Moscow opened after the lifting of restrictions on their work a month ago, the first deputy chief of staff of the Moscow mayor Alexei Nemeryuk told TASS on Tuesday.

"On June 16, summer verandas resumed work in the city, a week later, stationary catering establishments: restaurants, cafes, canteens, buffets, bars, snack bars, etc. So, 11,891 enterprises resumed their activities, this is 81.2% of their total number," said Nemeryuk. "Most restaurants and cafes reopened in the north-west of Moscow - 97.8%, and least of all reopened catering enterprises in Zelenograd - 62% of the total,"Nemeryuk said. According to him, 1,764 summer cafes have already opened in the city, more than 83% of those that operated last year.

New work format

Nemeryuk recalled that from March 28 to June 23, catering in Moscow, with the exception of factory and office canteens and canteens, could only work for takeaway or delivery. "By March 31, we saw that almost 14,900 public catering establishments had suspended their activities. Almost 3,100 of them continued to work on delivery and takeaway. The number of such enterprises by June 23 exceeded 4,500," said Nemeryuk.

Now restaurants and cafes can work in the capital, subject to a number of preventive measures: there should be at least 1.5 meters between tables, there should be dispensers with antiseptic or antiseptic wipes at the entrance, all employees should have their temperature measured, they are also required to wear masks and change regularly them.

"During the work of public catering enterprises during the high alert mode, 674 protocols on administrative offenses were drawn up, including for lack of personal protective equipment, for non-observance of social distance, as well as for violation of the ban on work until June 23," concluded Nemeryuk.