Putin proposes raising income tax to 15% for annual income over $72,825

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to raise personal income tax from 13% to 15% for people with annual incomes exceeding 5 mln rubles ($72,825) per year starting from January 1, 2021.

"I propose the following: from January 1 of next year, change the tax rate on personal income from 13% to 15% for those who earn more than 5 mln rubles per year," he said in a televised address on Tuesday.

Putin emphasized that not all incomes will be taxed at an increased rate, but this will give the budget about 60 bln rubles ($874.7 mln), which will be used for treatment of children with rare diseases.