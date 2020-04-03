Wild herb beverages from Krasnoyarsk are certified by Eurasian Economic Union

KRASNOYARSK, April 3. /TASS/. Beverages of wild herbs from the Siberian taiga, made in Krasnoyarsk, have been certified by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Krasnoyarsk Innovation Center’s head Evgeny Pashchenko told TASS on Thursday.

Local specialists offer a few recipes — each for a different season. "We have the document, and thus we can produce and export the beverages," Pashchenko said, adding that the drinks, made from taiga herbs, are rich in vitamins and boost the immunity.

One of the beverages, an energy drink, was to be presented at the annual Krasnoyarsk Economic Forum, but due to the recent pandemic the event was cancelled.

"We shall begin export to China from the new season," the official informed. "In August-September."

The beverages’ symbol will be a polar bear. In June 2019, the official told TASS about plans to register the Polar Bear brand in China for export products, including coniferous and cedar oils, nutritional supplements and wild plants.

If supported by the regional authorities, the Krasnoyarsk Region could become Russia’s biggest producer of healthy organic products, according to Pashchenko.