Next St. Petersburg Economic Forum will take place in 2021

"The 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place in 2021,"the organization said on its website.

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The next St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place in 2021, the Roscongress Foundation announced on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the 2020 Forum was cancelled due to the decision of the World Health Organization to give the coronavirus outbreak the status of a global emergency.

On March 5, Chairperson of the SPIEF organizing committee Andrei Belousov said that the organizing committee decided not to hold the forum in 2020.

This year, SPIEF was supposed to take place June 3-6 in St. Petersburg.

A panel discussion "New coronavirus - old challenges: how to reduce the economic consequences of epidemics?" was among the scheduled events at the forum. The organizers planned to invite heads of international and Russian organizations in the field of healthcare, representatives of the science community and international business to participate in the discussion.