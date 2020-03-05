Ruble speeds up decline against dollar, euro after reports about SPIEF-2020 cancellation

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The dollar and the euro accelerated growth against the ruble at the Moscow Exchange after the Organizing Committee of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum decided not to hold the event in 2020.
Prior to the decision of the committee, the euro rate was 75.27 rubles, and the dollar rate amounted to 67.24 rubles.
As of 8:46 pm Moscow time after the announcement of the cancellation of the forum, the euro rate rose to 75.9 rubles, and the dollar rate rose to 67.78 rubles.
Oil prices continued to fall. The cost of the May Brent crude oil futures on the ICE exchange in London dropped by 1.5% to $ 50.36 per barrel. The WTI price drops 1.1% to $ 46.26 per barrel.
This year, SPIEF was planned to be held from June 3-6 in St. Petersburg.
As part of the forum, in particular, it was supposed to hold a panel discussion "New coronavirus - old challenges: how to reduce the economic consequences of epidemics?"
It was planned to invite heads of international and Russian healthcare organizations, representatives of the scientific community and international business to take part in the discussion.