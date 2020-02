Next OPEC+ ministerial meeting to be held on March 6 in Vienna

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The decision to extend the OPEC+ agreement on reduction of oil production has not been made yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"No," he said responding to the question if there is already a decision on the OPEC+ agreement.

Peskov did not name the time frame when Russia's position on this issue could be voiced. According to him, this will happen "on time."