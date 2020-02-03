Russian Railways suspends passenger traffic between Russia, North Korea

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The Russian Railways has suspended passenger traffic between Russia and North Korea, as follows from the company’s news release.

In accordance with a message from the North Korean Ministry of Railways dated February 1, 2020 passenger railway traffic between Russia and North Korea through the Khasan-Tumangang checkpoint has been suspended until further notice, the Russian Railways said in a news release.

The Chinese authorities at the end of December 2019 identified an outbreak of coronavirus 2019-nCoV-related pneumonia. Apart from China the disease was registered in 23 other countries, including Russia. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak as an international emergency. A total of 17,000 have been infected by the virus in China. There have been more than 350 fatalities.