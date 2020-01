MOSCOW, January 4. / TASS /. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas held telephone conversations at the initiative of the Belarusian side on Saturday, the Russian Government press service told TASS in a statement.

"The heads of government exchanged warm wishes on the New Year and upcoming Christmas, and also discussed a number of pressing issues of bilateral cooperation, including cooperation in the field of energy," the statement said.