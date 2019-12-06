Kremlin spokesman points to progress in economic relations between Russia, Germany

SOCHI, December 6. /TASS/. Trade and economic relations between Russia and Germany are progressing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with members of the German business community, set to take place in Sochi later on Friday.

"Despite all the political and diplomatic developments, there is a positive trend in Russian-German relations," he said, adding that trade between the two countries had grown by 19.3% in 2018.

"In this regard, things are going well. German corporations… have plans to expand their presence on the Russian market," the Russian presidential spokesman pointed out, noting that "this is what the talk will be about" at the Sochi meeting.