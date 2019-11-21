Hainan's Phoenix airport serves one million passengers in a year

HAIKOU, November 21. /TASS/. Phoenix International Airport in Hainan's Sanya served 1 million passengers for the first time during the annual reporting period, according to the local office for tourism, culture, broadcasting and sports.

According to information published on the official page on WeChat, the year 2019 became very important for the regional transportation hub going global.

“This result was achieved due to the Belt and Road initiative, the program for creating a port and a free trade zone on the island,” said the Sanya authorities.

The city administration pointed put the importantce of introducing visa-free travel for citizens of 59 states on Hainan. “In the future, Sanya’s airport will continue to develop international air transportation, constantly improving the quality of services and flight safety,” said the official representative of Phoenix Airport, stressing that in the future it is planned to carry out strategic cooperation with an increasing number of global air carriers.

Sanya has been constantly opening new air routes in recent years. According to official statistics, the Phoenix airport receives about 40 international flights, providing direct flights to more than 30 cities, about 20 of those are located in the Russian-speaking regions. In 2019, this South China resort launched direct routes to Blagoveshchensk, Zhukovsky, Kazan, Tomsk, Ufa and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.